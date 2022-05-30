Drake has been coasting off of the release of Certified Lover Boy. In the past eight months since the album dropped, Drake hasn't necessarily embarked on his usual promotional antics like actually touring but he's been active in other ways. He shared some new verses alongside artists like Jack Harlow and Gunna, while also doing a slew of "guest appearances" during other artists' sets.



However, it seems like he could be gearing up to deliver some more visuals off of his latest opus. Since J. Cole is currently situated in Toronto as part of the Scarborough Shooting Stars, it seems like Drizzy's called up his old friend to make a cameo in a future visual. Well, at least according to one of Drake's most trusted fan pages. Someone tweeted that Drizzy is shooting a video in Toronto and J. Cole is a guest in it. @DrakeDirect_ quoted the tweet and shared the eyes emoji, implying that there is some truth to the tweet.

If it is true, Drake and J. Cole have managed to keep the shoot under wraps quite well. It seems inevitable that iPhone footage would be flooding the timeline if Drizzy and Cole were spotted together.

Hopefully, the rumor turns out to be factual and we end up getting some new content from Drake in the near future.