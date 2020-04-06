Kevin Gates Drops "Wetty" Freestyle

Kevin Gates previewed this song last week, when Young Chop was in the thick of it, sending shots out to any and all relevant industry people and fanning the flame with follow-up social media antics. The song has a line directed at Chop, with Gates rapping, "My heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gon' blackball him." Chop's response to it was not so empathetic.

Now, the song has arrived in full and it's a freestyle over Fivio Foreign's recent banger, "Wetty." We'll have to see if Gates' video sparks a string of "Wetty" freestyles-- it wouldn't be a bad look for Fivio, who seems to be increasing in fame with each passing day, Coronavirus or not.

Gates' take on "Wetty" also acknowledges the quarantine, while the rapper rattles off his work out routine; clearly he is not using this time off to slack on that front. He also slides in a mention to Kobe Bryant, revealing that the crash site is "seven minutes from my house."

Clearly, Gates still has a videographer working, as they've quickly shot a music video for the freestyle too. The visuals appear to take place in an underground parking and a well-stocked cigar room.

How'd Kevin Gates do on the beat? The production comes from AXL Beats.

Quotable Lyrics

I cut off my finger to save my hand and this is how I got established

I cut off a Nina and made 'em dance

Chris Brown, Michael Jackson

My heart goes out to Young Chop

In the industry they gon' blackball him

I sold hard with the gun cocked

I'm in the streets with the pack calling