As our new gym playlist continues to grow weekly, we're back with another fresh curation. We start off this week’s gym playlist with the first song off of Lil Uzi Vert’s much-anticipated and long-awaited project Eternal Atake, "Baby Pluto." The album that we almost thought would never come finally arrived, and with it, we've got several songs worthy of gym motivation. Included on the playlist this week: “Celebration Station” and “Secure The Bag” from the same album.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

A new single from Rich The Kid called "Red" appears this week, while fans await the rapper's Boss Man album. RTK's “That's Tuff” featuring Quavo stays on for another week. Tory Lanez also stays another week with “K Lo K” featuring up-and-comer Fivio Foreign. Another up-and-comer who you may not be as familiar, Blacc Zacc, makes an appearance with Yo Gotti on “Fucc Up A Checc," the perfect song for this mix. Finally, we're hoping the two songs from Melli’s 2019 project phAses “Gangsta Talk” and “Copy” not only push you harder in the gym but maybe even find her a new fan.

Follow the playlist here to get your weekly gym mix, with two hours worth of music.

Let us know which rapper motivates you the most when you're in the gym in the comments.