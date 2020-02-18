Future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is the subject of an upcoming documentary on Showtime that will shed light on his rise to super stardom from a high school basketball prodigy to an NBA legend. The untitled doc will be narrated by the man himself, including interviews with fellow superstars that Garnett played with, and against, over his illustrious career.

Needless to say, it looks like this film will be a must watch for all hoop heads, especially Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics fans.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Showtime describes:

"This bold new documentary will chronicle Garnett’s life, on-and-off-the-court legacy and unprecedented journey from teenage basketball phenom to game-changing superstar as well as the lasting effect his actions had on the NBA and the cultural conversation surrounding it. More than the film’s subject, Garnett will guide the narrative as he interviews the legends that he shared the court with and his closest confidants to paint a vivid and deeply personal picture of his 25-year journey. At the fore is Garnett’s lasting impression on the league and culture, disrupting an industry and opening new doors for an entire generation of athletes."

Garnett entered the league fresh out of high school in 1995 and was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent the first 12 seasons of his career. As we know, KG later joined the Boston Celtics, winning a championship ring in the 2007-08 season and ultimately earning the right to have his No. 5 jersey retired with the other Celtic greats.

Check out the official trailer for his upcoming Showtime documentary below.