The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that they will be retiring Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey. The big reveal came during the Celtics' thrilling double-overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers at the TD Garden.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The team has not yet announced a specific date for when No. 5 will go into the rafters along with the 22 others, but the ceremony is scheduled to take place sometime during the 2020-21 season. Garnett posted the following message on social media after the news was revealed:

"I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics. I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!"

During his six seasons in Boston, KG averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while earning All Star honors five times. Most importantly, he helped the Celtics defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals.

Says Celtics' President of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, “Kevin gave everything he had to the Celtics in every practice, in every game, and his unique blend of energy, intelligence, and talent brought out the best in his teammates and coaches.”

Former Celtics and current Clippers coach Doc Rivers added (H/T ESPN):

"I've often said about him, he's the greatest superstar role player ever. He was a superstar, but he played his role for the team anyway, somehow. I don't know how he did that, but he did it. "He changed the culture of this franchise. He really did. We needed a guy like that to come to the franchise, and he did that and it's still here. It hasn't left since. That was all Garnett."

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images