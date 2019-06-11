Kevin Durant made his anticipated return to action last night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. With his team down 3-1 in the series, it was clear that the Warriors were desperate for a win and their desperation cost them. While they eventually won the game 106-105, Durant went down with an apparent Achilles injury that could keep him out of basketball for up to a year depending on the severity of it all. In a report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, a source close to the situation explained how Durant wasn't exactly his healthiest heading into the game.

"Even though he was cleared for Game 5, Durant was not anywhere close to 100 percent," Haynes explained. "The individual workout sessions and the light practice session on Sunday could not simulate the rigors of an ultra-competitive championship game."

Durant was an absolute force for the Warriors in the first quarter as he put up 11 points and helped propel his team to a victory despite only playing a little bit.

With Game 6 going down on Thursday, it's clear that the Warriors will be playing with Durant in mind and will look to avenge their 3-1 choke from a few years back. The Raptors currently lead the series 3-2.