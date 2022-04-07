Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were supposed to join forces on the Knicks back in 2019. Everyone thought the New York Knicks were the most obvious choice, especially since the Knicks are way more historic of a franchise than the Brooklyn Nets. Despite this, Kyrie and KD ended up going to the Barclay's Center, and so far, this union has worked out for them as the Nets are now one of the most talked-about teams in the entire NBA.

Last night, KD helped the Nets defeat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and after the game, KD got to speak about his relationship with Knicks fans. Durant noted that Knicks fans do bear a lot of resentment towards him, and they are constantly trolling him on Twitter. However, in the streets of New York, people are mostly kind due to the fact that they are actually face-to-face with an NBA superstar.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“Imagine the tweets I’ve been getting since I decided to come to the Nets,” Durant said via ClutchPoints. “Knick fans, they still pissed off about stuff I say, little jabs here and there. But like I say, it’s always love in the streets when I see Knicks fans, always love at the games, but it’s a good rivalry to be a part of. Everybody who steps in our building gonna realize how big these games are. Felt like a home game to us, last two times in the Garden, and it feels like a home game to the Knicks when they come to Barclays, so that’s what basketball is all about and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

If Durant and Kyrie win an NBA title this year, then Knicks fans will hate them even more. After all, that could/would have been them. Of course, the Nets path to a title will be hard this year, but if Ben Simmons comes back, then things could get very interesting.