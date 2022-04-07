Kyrie Irving has cemented himself as one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, this was not enough to put him on the NBA 75 list that came out a few months ago. Many were upset with the list, especially since it included a player like Damian Lillard, yet excluded Kyrie.

Over the past few months, Kyrie had yet to comment on the list, as he usually steers clear of such discussions. Despite this, Kyrie was asked about the list last night, which led to a fairly interesting answer. As Kyrie explains, it is a list he hopes to make someday, however, he isn't very interested in trying to figure out why he didn't make the cut. Instead, he will let the conspiracy theorists online take a shot at cracking the code.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

"I think I'll leave it to the conspiracy theorists," Irving said. "I think I was on the list... but I guess I'm not. Maybe I'll just wait 10 years, 20 years from now... hopefully with a few championships under my belt."

In 25 years from now, the NBA will likely do a top 100 list, and by that point, Kyrie should certainly make the cut. If not, then there is some sort of force looking to hold him down.

