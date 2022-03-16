Kyrie Irving came through with an incredible performance for the Brooklyn Nets last night. He scored 60 points against the Orlando Magic as the Nets won the game by a whopping 42 points. It was one of the best individual performances of Kyrie's entire career, and after the game, he received huge praise from his teammates, including none other than Kevin Durant.

Today on Undisputed, Kyrie also got some massive praise from Skip Bayless, who most NBA fans see as a hater. There are times when Skip is extremely complimentary of a player, and today was one of those instances as he offered huge props to Kyrie. In fact, Skip made the big claim that inch for inch, Kyrie is the greatest scorer in the history of the game.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

"Kyrie Irving proved once again last night that inch-for-inch, he's the greatest scorer we've ever seen," Skip said. Some might find this to be outlandish, however, it is important to point out that Bayless simply means from a height perspective. Kyrie is 6'2" and is able to do things that much taller players can't. Having said that, Bayless' take certainly makes a lot of sense.

This is one of those takes that will lead to a lot of debates, so let us know what you think about Skip's remarks, in the comments down below.