Kyrie Irving went off on a tear last night as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Orlando Magic by over 40 points. It was a pretty spectacular game that saw Irving score 60 points, only to get taken out with about 8 minutes left to go in the match. It was yet another display of Irving's immense talent, and at this point, fans are just hoping for him to be able to play games at the Barclays Center again.

As you can imagine, Irving's performance delighted his teammates, including none other than Kevin Durant, who also had a solid night with the Nets. After the game, Durant took to Twitter with a message for fans, as he was simply awestruck by what Irving had accomplished.

"ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t…" Durant wrote. Irving has been on a bit of a tear lately, as he even scored 50 points against Charlotte just last week. Irving's scoring has been on another level this season, and in the eyes of many, he is showcasing himself to be the best point guard in the entire NBA.

It's unfortunate he can only play part-time this year, however, that could change once the playoffs arrive. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.