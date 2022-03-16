Everyone knows Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards on the planet. However, over the past couple of games, Irving has elevated to uncharted territory with some exceptional scoring games. For instance, Kyrie dropped 50 the other night, and on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic, Irving was able to score a whopping 60 points.

It was an exceptional performance that had fans thinking he could go for Kobe's 81. Unfortunately, head coach Steve Nash took Irving out of the game with over eight minutes to play, as the game was already over. Regardless, Irving wasn't too upset about the move as he was simply happy to get his team the win.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

"Making history, man. making history," Irving said via ESPN. "Doing it with that guy is very special. But credit goes to our group. Our guys in our locker room, they really believe in us, they really rock with us, there's not a doubt in our mind that they really believe that we can do something special. And not just this year, but for years to come. We have a good group. And we're all sacrificing something that's bigger than ourselves."

Irving can only play away games right now, although these recent performances will certainly have fans craving for his availability at the Barclays Center. Hopefully, the rules can be changed sooner rather than later.

