Kyrie Irving is one of the biggest names in the entire NBA right now, and as it stands, he can only participate in about half of his team's games. This is because Irving is unvaccinated, and the city of New York does not allow players to play in the city's arenas if they do not have a vaccine. What makes this so interesting is that away players can get away with it, but players who actually play for a New York team, cannot.

This is a rule that has had many scratching their heads, and it was made worse just yesterday when it was revealed that Irving would actually be able to sit courtside at Nets games, but not actually play at them.

Nets fans have been hoping for some good news on the vaccination front involving Irving, and this is certainly not what they had in mind. Irving is one of the best point guards in the league, and the Nets could really use him with the playoffs on the horizon. Having said that, numerous fans voiced their frustrations over the new mandate, as they believe it is simply unfair, and quite frankly, nonsensical.

