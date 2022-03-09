Kyrie Irving has been the subject of a ton of scrutiny over the past few months due to his stance on the vaccine against COVID-19. Due to his vaccination status, he cannot play any games in Brooklyn, which means he is only a part-time player for the team. This has led to some consistency issues, however, when Irving is at his best, boy does he show up.

This was on full display last night as the Nets superstar scored 50 points all while shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc. It was a phenomenal performance that helped propel the Nets past the Charlotte Hornets. After the game, Kyrie was so pumped about his performance that he ended up going courtside where DaBaby was sitting. As you can see, Kyrie gifted the jersey to the rapper, in what was a pretty cool moment.





As for the Nets, they are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, and they will need to keep winning if they want to avoid the dreaded play-in round. This team has the pieces to win a championship, and once Ben Simmons comes back, we could very well be in for an amazing run throughout the postseason.

You can check out the full highlights from Kyrie's performance, down below.