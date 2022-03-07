Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the league, however, he has a history of leaving his former teams angered. For instance, Kyrie had himself a bitter divorce with none other than the Boston Celtics, just a couple of years ago. To this day, fans in Boston are quick to jeer Kyrie, and that is exactly what happened on Saturday as the Celtics defeated the Nets in Boston.

As you can see in the clip below, Jayson Tatum tried to quiet the fans down as he felt like they were being just a tad too harsh on the Nets superstar. It was quite the scene, although it is yet another example of how Kyrie's actions had a whole fanbase in shambles.

After the game, Kyrie spoke about the treatment he receives from Celtics fans, noting that it is like an ex who still hasn't gotten over you. Kyrie just wants to move on, but the Celtics faithful can't find it within themselves to do the same thing.

"It's like the scorned girlfriend who wants an explanation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back," Irving said. "I'm just like, 'It was fun while it lasted.'"

For now, Kyrie's heart is in Brooklyn, and the Celtics fans will just have to deal with that, for as long as they live. Besides, it's not like Kyrie did much for that franchise while he was there, anyway.

