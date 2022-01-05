Kevin Durant and Steph Curry had a lot of success together as they went to three-straight NBA Finals all while winning two in a row back in 2017 and 2018. During their time together, Durant was able to assist on a lot of Curry's three-pointers, 153 of them to be exact. With that in mind, there is no doubt that Durant had some sort of stake in Curry breaking Ray Allen's longstanding three-points made record, back in December.

In fact, Durant made a joke about Curry breaking the record as the point guard gifted Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala with some Rolexes. This prompted Durant to question whether or not he was going to get one, as he clearly deserved it for his efforts.

During the latest episode of "The ETCs," Durant spoke about the night in which Curry got the record. As he explained, he ended up partying with Steph in Manhattan that night as the Nets had just finished up a game from across the way over at the Barclays Center.

“I happened to run into him, and it was cool to see everybody from the Warriors and kind of be in on that celebration a little bit because I got a couple of assists in there too, you know?” Durant explained. Needless to say, Durant and the Warriors are still on very good terms.

As for Steph's record, the Warriors superstar continues to build upon his feat. Once all is said and done, it's going to take decades for anyone to come close to his achievement.