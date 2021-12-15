Steph Curry is one of the greatest players to ever step on an NBA court. While some will dispute his accolades, there are many who understand just how much he means to the current state of the game. He helped usher in the era we are currently under, and last night, he made history as he broke Ray Allen's three-point record, against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Curry was so ecstatic following the record that he ended up gifting Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green with some Rolexes to show his gratitude. These are the two players who have assisted the most on Steph's threes, so it only makes sense that they would be the recipients of some gear.

As it turns out, the third most assists on Steph three-pointers belongs to none other than Kevin Durant, who now plays on the Brooklyn Nets. After seeing the gifts that Steph gave Iggy and Draymond, it's clear that he wanted in on the action, and he let his feelings be known on Twitter.

"Send the Rollie," KD wrote simply. Of course, there was a sense of sarcasm in the tweet, as is typically the case from KD. Regardless, you can't help but feel like he deserves a whole lot of credit when it comes to some of the accomplishments that Steph has seen over the years.

Hopefully, Curry knows KD's Brooklyn address so he can get him that watch swiftly.