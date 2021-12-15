Steph Curry came into tonight's game against the New York Knicks on a mission. Heading into the match, Curry was just one three-pointer away from tying Ray Allen's all-time record, and he was two away from breaking it. Many were curious as to how long it would take for Curry to nab the record, and as it turns out, it did not take long at all.

In the first quarter at Madison Square Garden, Curry took a gorgeous three-point floater that swished into the net with ease. It was a massive moment that had every single fan standing up to marvel at what Curry had just accomplished. As you can see in the clips below, Curry's own teammates were among the first to congratulate him.

The shot ended up causing a bit of a delay as Curry was overcome by emotion. He was congratulated by Allen who was sitting courtside, and he also received a huge pep talk from Draymond Green, who knows firsthand just how phenomenal of a player Curry truly is. Needless to say, the game isn't even over and it's already been a special one.

Immediately after breaking the record, Curry also received some praise from the likes of LeBron James, who had just gotten off of a team flight. In the tweet below, James praised his rival, noting that it was amazing for Curry to have done it at a place as historic as the Garden.

"Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE," LeBron wrote.

Now, Curry will be able to expand on his record, which will probably never be touched. His consistency has been something to marvel over, and it's safe to say we will never see a shooter like Curry ever again.