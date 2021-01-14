Yesterday was a massive day in the NBA as James Harden was officially traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets, in a deal that involved multiple other teams. For instance, Victor Oladipo was sent to the Rockets, all while Caris LeVert went to the Indiana Pacers. The Cleveland Cavaliers were also involved in the trade, as they moved a draft pick in order to get some pieces in return. Overall, it was a blockbuster deal that reunites Harden with his former OKC teammate, Kevin Durant.

Last night, KD led his Nets to a victory over the New York Knicks and as one can imagine, he was asked by reporters about the trade. Durant was hesitant to give his complete thoughts on the matter although he did make sure to note that he had a lot of fun playing with Harden during those Thunder years.

Harden will have to undergo COVID protocols upon landing in Brooklyn which means it could be a while before we see him suit up for the team. Regardless, this Nets team is extremely dangerous offensively, and if Kyrie comes back soon, this Nets Big 3 will be ready to do some serious damage in the Eastern Conference.

Some remain skeptical that all three superstars will get along although if they want to win a championship, they're going to have to find a way to coexist.

