Kevin Durant is one of the funniest players in the league when it comes to trash talk. He doesn't take himself extremely seriously, and he knows when to just have a good time and laugh at his own expense. When it comes to fans, he is also quite vocal on the sidelines, and if he hears some fans talking trash, then he will immediately clap back with some great quips.

Durant was certainly on one on Thursday night as his Nets took on the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a big game for both teams as Harden was playing his former Nets, while Ben Simmons was back in Philadelphia for the first time. Philly fans were quite rowdy about things, and KD was right there to throw it back in their faces.

Elsa/Getty Images

For instance, in the clip below, KD continued to say "You miss Ben," to fans on the sidelines. The Sixers faithful kept talking about Harden, and all KD could do was laugh at the entire situation. It also helped that the Nets defeated the Sixers by a whopping 29 points, which just goes to show how much of a mismatch there was last night.

Heading into the postseason, the Nets will be looking to take down the Sixers, and moving forward, this looks like the new rivalry to watch in what appears to be a wide open season.