Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been on a nice roll to start the season. Even without Kyrie Irving, this team has proven that it is one of the best in the entire league, and with KD playing like an MVP, it seems like this squad is destined for greatness. Having said that, the Nets played against the Detroit Pistons last night, and they ended up winning handedly. This was mostly thanks to KD, who put up a whopping 51 points, and he could have done more if he hadn't been placed on the bench.

Throughout the evening, KD was being double and triple-teamed, however, some reporters didn't feel that way. For instance, Kylen Mills gave her opinion on the Pistons defense through Twitter, and when she critiqued the team for not putting two people on Durant, she was immediately roasted by fans.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After clarifying her take, KD decided to join in the roast sesh, and dropped a Rugrats meme in which he is handing out a literal "L." It was pretty humorous and yet another example of how KD is always looking to troll people on social media. Durant is particularly critical of analysts and reporters who give their thoughts on the game, so it's no surprise he decided to say something. In fairness to Mills, however, it's not like she was dissing Durant's game. In fact, she was doing quite the opposite.

Either way, Twitter is a numbers game and when it comes to achieving the holy ratio, Durant is in a league of his own.