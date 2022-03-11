Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia was extremely hyped up this week, even though everyone knew he wasn't going to play a single game. The fans in Philadelphia don't actually have all that much love for Simmons, so it was a given that they were going to have something to say to him once he got on the court for warm-ups, and eventually, the bench.

Regardless of what the fans said, it didn't really matter as Simmons' Nets teammates absolutely demolished the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 129-100. It was a blowout, and in the end, the Sixers faithful could only boo their own team for such a stinker of a performance.

Elsa/Getty Images

When it comes to those aforementioned boos against Simmons, they turned out to be quite the spectacle. As you can see in the clips below, Simmons was booed immediately upon entry to the court, and he also received a chorus of boos while leaving his hotel before getting onto the team bus that took him to the arena.

In the end, Simmons seemed unfazed by it all, which is definitely a good indication that he is completely over whatever happened in Philadelphia.

Simmons ended up getting the last laugh, and for him, that is probably all that matters here. You can check out highlights from the game, down below.