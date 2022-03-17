Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets played in a spectacular game last night against the Dallas Mavericks, in Brooklyn. In the end, it was the Mavericks who came out victorious as Spencer Dinwiddie hit a big shot late to end the game. It was a tough loss for the Nets, especially since KD had hit a huge three-pointer late to take a one-point lead.

While Durant was very good throughout the game, there was one moment of his that ended up going viral on Twitter. As many of you know, KD is a pretty good troll, and when people try to get in his ear, he normally shuts them down, especially if they are sitting courtside.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In the clip below, a fan tells KD that he has to take the game over. Durant didn't enjoy being told what to do, so he immediately decided to snap back at the fan saying "shut the fuck up and sit down." The other players on the court seemed a bit surprised by KD's outburst, however, it was a pretty good one considering what had just gone down.

While Durant did try his best to take the game over, he came up just a bit short. Had Kyrie Irving been allowed to play, one could make the argument that the game would have been a complete blowout, in favor of the Nets.