Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world right now and his main goal for this season is to win a championship with the Brooklyn Nets. It remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to pull that off, although there is no doubt that if the Nets are fully healthy and available, he will be able to nab that third ring.

Unfortunately, the only thing standing in KD's way right now is Kyrie Irving's vaccination status. The Nets star is refusing to get the jab, which means he won't be able to play any home games. As Durant recently explained, the Kyrie situation is tough, although all he can do at this point is to put his head down and grind through it.

“That’s always tough when guys are in and out of the lineup, especially a starter like Kyrie. I don’t know exactly what the plan is going forward right now,” Durant said via SNY. “I’m sure they’re still making decisions. … I’m going to keep playing and keep focusing on what we’re focusing on in the locker room and once that gets figured out, we move forward. At least he can practice, but we want him here for the whole thing. We want him here for games, home games, practices, away games, shootarounds all of it. So, hopefully we figure this thing out.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Kyrie, although there are already rumors that the Nets might look to trade him as this ordeal plays out. Needless to say, there is plenty of drama to go around in the NBA right now.

