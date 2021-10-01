Kyrie Irving's vaccination status has been a hot topic of debate as of late, especially in regards to the fact that Brooklyn has strict laws about being vaccinated in public spaces. If Kyrie doesn't get his shots, he could be forced to miss home games, and he could very well miss out on a large chunk of his salary, as well.

Now, Irving is being given a pretty interesting offer that centers around him getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Adult website Stripchat is offering Kyrie a lifetime VIP subscription, and all he has to do is go to his local CVS and get that free COVID shot.

“Following today’s headlines that Kyrie Irving will not be paid for home games if he does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Stripchat, the adult cam site with 600 million visitors per month, has extended Mr. Irving an offer that would be hard to resist… a free adult cam subscription for life with VIP access,” the company wrote. “All he has to do is get the first vaccine shot!”

It's certainly an interesting deal although we're unsure that's really enough to get Kyrie vaccinated. After all, Kyrie is very strong when it comes to his convictions, and cam girls are probably not the thing that is going to push him over the edge.

Either way, you can't help but salute Stripchat for trying.

