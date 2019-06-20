Kevin Durant will likely miss all of next season as he recovers from achilles surgery, but the 10-time All Star is still expected to receive max contract offers once the NBA free agency period officially opens at 6pm ET on June 30.

Durant's current team, the Golden State Warriors, can offer him a five-year deal worth approximately $221 million, while hopeful suitors like the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks can offer $164M over four years. It just remains to be seen where Durant chooses to play.

Despite all of the rumors, it looks like KD is still undecided in the wake of his devastating injury. During ESPN's NBA Draft preview on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Bleacher Report) explained that he's been told Durant is "doing a lot of soul-searching right now."

"KD still has, whether it's staying in Golden State or leaving, the teams that are pursuing him, the teams that are going to pay him a max deal...essentially let him dictate the kind of contract he wants—that hasn't changed. They all just expect next year he'll be a very expensive redshirt, probably starting at around $38 million a year." "I'm told KD is doing a lot of soul-searching right now, stepping back from the injury and processing all of this. For KD, he can go back to Golden State on a five-year, $200 million-plus deal. That gives him absolute assurance coming off this Achilles injury. Maybe it gives him something else to think about staying in Golden State. But Brooklyn and the Knicks are very much in the fight."

Durant, who will turn 31 in September, averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.