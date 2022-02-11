By now, every single sports fan knows that James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in exchange for the likes of Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. It is a trade that is sure to shake up the Eastern Conference, and at this point, Harden and Simmons are both relieved to be in a new environment. Harden knows Sixers GM Daryl Morey quite well, all while Simmons just wants to win in a city that is not Philadelphia. With that being said, both teams are winners, even if Stephen A. Smith thinks otherwise.

The former part of that previous statement was echoed by none other than Kevin Durant last night as he appeared on TNT for the NBA All-Star draft. During the proceedings, Durant was asked about the trade, which led to him saying “I think everybody got what they wanted.”

Later in the evening, Durant could not contain his laughter as Harden was dead last in the draft. This led to a hilarious exchange between Charles Barkley and LeBron James, in which Barkley professed that now that Harden is out of Brooklyn, he is finally healthy. It was a great moment that broke the tension as Durant was clearly annoyed by the circumstances.

This is a trade that will certainly have a huge impact on the season, especially with the playoffs just a couple of months away. Let us know who you think won the deal, in the comments below.