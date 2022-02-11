Yesterday was a massive day in the NBA as it was the trade deadline. There was one trade that certainly stumped them all as Ben Simmons was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. It was one of those deals that had the entire timeline talking, and it is certainly going to go a long way in determining which teams make it out of the Eastern Conference, and all the way to the NBA Finals.

Last night, Kevin Durant got to make his perfect public statements following the trade, as he was a team captain for the All-Star draft. Durant was alongside LeBron James, and as the draft wore on, Durant was purposely avoiding Harden. By the end of it, Durant had two choices left between Harden and Rudy Gobert. KD took Gobert, which left Harden to LeBron James.

This was broadcast by TNT, and as you can imagine, Charles Barkley went into comedian mode. When LeBron asked if Harden was healthy enough to play, Barkley said “he got traded he’s healthy now!”

Barkley's comments had LeBron in hysterics as he held up a clipboard to contain his laughter. Even KD couldn't help but laugh at the entire situation, which is pretty rare for the Nets superstar. After all, this Harden mess has been quite interesting to follow, and it's shocking to see what could have been an incredible Big 3, get broken up after such a short period of time together.

You can watch the entire All-Star draft segment, down below.