According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden has officially been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package centering on Ben Simmons.

In recent days, there has been increased media coverage on James Harden's alleged plans to get traded away from the Brooklyn Nets. According to the reports, he was uncomfortable making his trade request public because, as you'll recall, he previously asked to be traded away from the Houston Rockets a couple of years ago. It seems the speculation was true because on Thursday (February 10), it was announced that the Brooklyn Nets had traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks.



Christian Petersen/Getty Images



Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

That means that the ten-time All-Star has officially played his last game with the Nets, scoring 4 points on 2/11 shooting in a game against the Sacramento Kings on February 2.

None of the players involved in the blockbuster trade have reacted to the news yet on social media. We will keep you posted as James Harden, Ben Simmons, and the other players speak out regarding the move.

Let us know in the comments if you think James Harden will be a good fit in Philadelphia, and if Ben Simmons will succeed in Brooklyn.