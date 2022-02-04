Stephen A. Smith has been very hard on Kevin Durant over the years, especially when it comes to the teams he decides to play for. When Durant went to the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, Smith felt like it could have been a very bad decision, especially since Kyrie Irving is known for being a wildcard. So far, that has proven to be true, and yesterday, Smith had some harsh words about Durant's decision, should the Nets end up losing out on a title again this year.

“If [the Nets] do not win a championship. … Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP," Smith said.

Durant is never one to avoid what is being said about him, so it should come as no surprise that he decided to hit Smith with a retort. In the tweet below, you can see that Durant said "egregious," which then led to a lengthy response from the First Take co-host.

"It’s absolutely Egregious, @KDTrey5. Totally wrong and unfair to the highest degree," Smith said. "But it also happens to be true. Those will be the headlines all off-season. I’m not saying it’s fair at all because it’s not. You deserve better. But those will be the headlines. You can book it!"

Smith certainly makes a good point here, especially since the Nets are currently on a six-game losing streak. The team should be title contenders, but they could very well be an early-round exit if they don't fix things.