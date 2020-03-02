Kevin Durant is currently out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup due to an Achilles injury he suffered during the NBA Finals in 2019. Durant is expected to miss the entirety of this season which means he will make his Nets debut at the beginning of the 2020-2021 campaign. Now, it is being reported that Durant might be interested in playing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. While it would be fun to see KD back on the court, coming back from a bad injury during the Olympics could prove to be a big liability for the Nets.

Today on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith almost lost his marbles at the idea of Durant playing for Team USA. While speaking (yelling) to Max Kellerman and Jay Williams, Smith explained that Durant could seriously injure himself and if he were an executive for the Nets, he wouldn't want to pay KD his contract in the event of an accident.

Williams is one of KD's closest confidants so it shouldn't be a surprise that he was quite defensive of Durant's position in all of this. Regardless, Smith seemed offended by KD's interest in Team USA and acted as though he himself is paying KD's contract. Needless to say, if we see KD in a Team USA jersey this summer, Smith will be in his bedroom shadowboxing in front of the TV.

Do you agree with Smith or was he way off base here?