The Golden State Warriors managed to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals without superstars like Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins. Durant is currently out with a right calf injury while Cousins is out with a torn left quad. Moving forward, it has been uncertain as to whether these players will be able to return in time for the NBA Finals and now, it seems as though we have an update on both of their statuses.

As reported by Bleacher Report's Howard Beck, the Warriors are hopeful that Durant can come back at some point during the finals, although he won't be able to play in Game 1. As for Cousins, he is in the same boat as Durant as he won't be able to start the series although once again, the Warriors believe he'll be ready to go at some point.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Durant and the team's success in his absence. The beef between him and Chris Broussard all started when the FS1 analyst said that it would be his "worst nightmare" if the Warriors won the championship without him.

Stay tuned for future updates on Durant and Cousins as we will be sure to bring them to you.