Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins recently made an appearance on FS1's "Fair Game" with Kristine Leahy, where he discussed a variety of topics, ranging from his love for NBC's "The Voice," to his beef with Quavo and the time Kobe Bryant threw a punch at him.

In regards to Quavo, Perkins tells Leahy:

"I almost got into it with Quavo cause he tried to put me on the song cause him and Drake real close. He tried like diss me, he tried to say something like, he was talking about getting a girl’s number, and he was like ‘no playing time, Kendrick Perkins.’ So I was like uh, no…and you need to stick to staying with the Migos and not going solo. I kinda wanted to fire back because his album flopped anyway, I mean it was trash. I was just like why is these little dudes coming after me?"

As for his scuffle with Kobe all those years ago, Perkins says he told the Lakers legend, "This is a problem you really don't want."

Check out Perk's thoughts about Quavo, the incident with Kobe and some other video clips from his appearance on "Fair Game" below.