At this point, everyone knows that Kevin Durant wants out of the Brooklyn Nets. Just last week, KD shocked the world by requesting a trade. The Nets claimed that they would be honoring this request and that a deal would be on the horizon. Over the last five days, the Nets have fielded offers from all around the league, and so far, they have yet to find a deal that is compelling enough to get KD off of their hands.

With this trade request in mind, there have been plenty of hot takes from people around the league. Some believe KD is going to the Suns while others are claiming the Pelicans or even the Raptors. One man, however, believes KD doesn't even want to be traded.

Elsa/Getty Images

That man is none other than KD's former Thunder teammate, Kendrick Perkins. Perkins currently works for ESPN which means he is employed to deliver the hottest takes money can buy. As you can see below, that is exactly what Perkins does as he claims that KD is only requesting a trade as a negotiation tactic for Kyrie.

Perkins goes on to say that it makes no sense for Durant to want out and that by doing this, Durant could get leverage for the Nets to go out and give Kyrie a long-term deal.

This is probably the least likely outcome one could imagine. If you're the Nets, you don't want KD and Kyrie on the team anymore as they have nothing but cause a whole lot of drama. At this point, it is best for everyone involved to just move on and start fresh.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates surrounding this situation.