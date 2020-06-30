It has been nearly eight years since Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city was first released. The major-label debut from Kendrick Lamar didn't disappoint whatsoever, either. It's actually only gotten better with time. That being said, Kendrick Lamar's debut album has reached a new milestone on the Billboard 200. Per chartdata, the album has now spent 400 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the longest-charting hip-hop album on the chart. This comes nearly a year after it was reported that Kendrick's had tied Eminem's The Eminem Show after spending 350 weeks on the chart. Those are the only two hip-hop albums to reach that feat.



Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Kendrick's upcoming album. The launch of his media company pgLang prompted speculation that it was to be released later this year, as well as the slew of festival shows he had lined up for the summer before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Following criticism that Kendrick wasn't vocal during the initial protests that happened immediately after George Floyd's death, TDE President said that the people weren't appreciative enough for Kendrick's return, though it was probably said in jest.

Earlier this month, Kendrick's To Pimp A Butterfly spiked in sales following the protests and re-entered the Apple Music charts.