Kendrick Lamar's debut album, good kid m.A.A.d city was immediately impactful upon its release. It was met with unanimous critical praise and commercial success, launching to number 2 on the charts. The album helped solidify Kendrick Lamar as one of the GOATs of the newer generation, among Drake and J. Cole as well.



Rick Diamond/Getty Images

GKMC has now helped Kendrick reach a new feat on the Billboard 200. According to Chart Data, the rapper's project is now the longest-running hip-hop album to consistently maintain a position on the Billboard 200 in the chart's history. What's even bigger is that it means he now broke one of his idols' records. Eminem previously held the title for longest-running hip hop album on the Billboard 200 with The Eminem Show. Em's album accumulated 357 weeks while Kendrick's debut is currently sitting at 358 weeks and running.

Despite this, there's something that tells me Em wouldn't be upset over this. A few years ago, Eminem showed love to Kendrick Lamar and his debut effort, dubbing it a "masterpiece."

"When I first heard Kendrick’s debut on Aftermath, I couldn’t believe it," he said in a Genius annotation. "The fact that it was his first real album and he was able to make it into a story which intertwines with the skits like that was genius. That hasn’t really been done that many times, let alone on someone’s first time up. The level of wordplay, the deliveries, the beats—it’s just a masterpiece."