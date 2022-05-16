Just a few days ago, Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. It was a huge success as the album is projected to do big numbers in terms of streaming. There is no doubt that he will have the number one album in the world soon and that success will probably be sustained for weeks to come.

In the midst of his album release, Kendrick has been spending a ton of time in Ghana. The rapper has been photographed there and it seems like he is embedding himself within the local culture. After all, he has every reason to celebrate and relax given the incredible body of work that he just put forward.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

More recently, Kendrick was spotted in Ghana playing soccer with some local kids. These kids go by the name "the Jamestown boys" and it is clear that they appreciated having the rapper there. After the game, he even took some photos with the kids before going on his way. The place in which they played soccer had some pretty cool murals and it seemed like the whole pitch was concrete.





It remains to be seen how long Kendrick will stay in Ghana for, although he is definitely enjoying his time there. Hopefully, he gets to do a lot more before leaving.

