Kendrick's new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is proving to be a worldwide hit. Reviews of the album, many glowing, are flooding in as listeners consume the epic double album.

It makes sense, then, that Kendrick decided to take in the massive release overseas. On Twitter, Dave Free, a longtime collaborator of Kendrick's, posted pictures of himself, Kendrick, and Renell Medrano, who photographed the cover of Mr. Morale, in Ghana.

Yesterday, photos circulated of Lamar landing in the country ahead of the release of his new album, sparking much excitement amongst Ghanaians. The entertainment journalist Olele Salvador tweeted that Kendrick would be hosting a private listening party. He also alleged that Kendrick may be shooting a documentary in the country as well.

It's no surprise that Dave Free would be by Kendrick's side during the release. The two are certainly close; they founded the elusive entertainment brand pgLang together.

Fans have been devouring Kendrick's new record, picking apart its wide array of topics, from his discussion of R. Kelly to his condemnation of Kyrie Irving's anti-vaxx stand. The album is proving to be one of Kendrick's most personal. In it, he addresses his sex addiction, and reveals the name of his son.

It's been a big day for Kendrick in other ways too. He also announced a worldwide tour, during which he will be joined by his cousin Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Lamar's album is sure to be on heavy rotation for fans this weekend. Be sure to check it out on Spotify or Apple Music.

