Kendrick Lamar is making major plays as fans await his next album. At first, the Compton rapper cleared his Instagram page prompting speculation his new album was on the way before announcing his media company, pgLang. Sharing a visual mission statement on the company's website, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Jorja Smith, and Yara Shahidi make appearances in the project.

"Our community speaks different language," a statement on the website reads. "Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts -- because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across."

This shouldn't come as a shock since Top Dawg previously revealed in a profile piece with Billboard that Kendrick not only has a percentage of the label but he's also been working heavily on the upcoming television and film stuff that TDE was working on. It's unclear if pgLang is actually associated with TDE in any way.

The venture is partnership between Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free who have been showing their cinematic chops off under Dave Free and the Little Homies. Dave Free recently departed from his position at Top Dawg Entertainment in October 2019 but clearly, there were bigger things in mind.

Ultimately, the launch of the new company has prompted rumors that the long-awaited follow-up to DAMN. is finally on the way. Earlier this year, rumors that it was finally completed.

Watch the trailer here.