It looks like everyone is officially ready for the festival season. More and more organizers are unveiling their line-ups which is typically a good indication of who might be releasing new music this year. As rumors of Kendrick Lamar's follow-up to DAMN. circulate, UK's British Summer Time Hyde Park festival announced that the Compton-bred rapper would be headlining on July 5th alongside James Blake and Brittany Howard as supporting acts. Along with BST Hyde Park Festival, Kendrick Lamar was also recently announced as a headliner at Dublin's Longitude Festival this summer.

BST Hyde Park concert series is a London festival that takes place across two weekends with six concerts. They always draw in major names including Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Celine Dion, Black Eyed Peas, and more. This year, they've also enlisted Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Kesha, Little Mix, and Rita Ora.

The announcement that Kendrick is headlining a massive show isn't surprising since he has made appearances on the festival circuit in the off-years since DAMN. However, the rumors of a new project have been running rampant recently. A few weeks ago, journalist Bill Werde revealed that he heard Kendrick has finished working on his new album. Werde also said that he heard the project includes much more rock influences than previous albums.

