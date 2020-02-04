Anybody familiar with the musical work of Compton's own Kendrick Lamar understands his significance. Few artists in music deal with themes as effectively, exploring sociopolitical concepts and wide-ranging cultural analysis through lyricism. His work on 2017's DAMN. was impactful enough to land him a Pulitzer Prize, making him the first rapper to ever take home the prestigious honor. For many, To Pimp A Butterfly stands among the most important albums of our era, the subject of countless editorials and analyses. It's no wonder that music journalist Marcus J. Moore has chosen to make Kendrick Lamar the subject of his first book, The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America.

Announcing the book on Twitter, Moore confirmed that it will be hitting retailers on October 13th. A synopsis on Simon & Schuster reveals as follows: "This first cultural biography of rap superstar and “master of storytelling” (The New Yorker) Kendrick Lamar explores his meteoric rise to fame and his profound impact on a racially fraught Americ."

Though it's unclear as to whether the book will feature reflections from Kendrick himself, it stands to reason that The Butterfly Effect will be a powerful and thought-provoking read for his fanbase. If you're interested, Pre-Orders can be arranged right here.