Apparently, pgLang wasn't a topic of conversation during any meet-ups between TDE rapper Reason and Kendrick Lamar because the 29-year-old California artist has no clue what's going on with his mentor, much like the rest of us.

After clearing out his social media pages, Kendrick Lamar uploaded three images pertaining to the launch of a brand new media company with Dave Free, cryptically sharing the posts and not revealing much else information. As expected, the update brought forth tons of album speculation. pgLang is the name of the company and, according to Reason, not even the other artists working as part of Top Dawg Entertainment are aware of what's happening with the Pulitzer Prize winner.

"Who knows wtf dot doin lol," wrote Reason on Twitter yesterday, echoing a sentiment that many of us were thinking. The reveal of pgLang came from out of nowhere, and it was left very muddy. While it's clear that it encapsulates the latest brainchild of Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's combined geniuses, the extent of its impact on the music world -- including a potential new album from the world-famous Compton rapper -- is yet to be determined.

If Reason doesn't know what's happening, nobody does. Stay tuned for more information on Kendrick Lamar, pgLang, and everybody else within the TDE camp.