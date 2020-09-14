The Kardashian Family announced last week that their world-famous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians would no longer be filming new seasons and, already, Kendall Jenner is coming out with earth-shattering news about her personal life.

Okay, maybe this isn't exactly earth-shattering but it definitely would have been reserved for an angle on KUWTK.

On a new episode of Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were guests when the former revealed one of her secrets to the world.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I am a stoner," said the 24-year-old supermodel. You read that right. Kendall Jenner is a weed fanatic.

She added that she's never publicly revealed her love of getting high, making this her grand announcement. "No one knows that so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there," she said.

The revelation shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Kim Kardashian, Kendall's sister, threw a CBD-themed baby shower last year, handing out tons of CBD products to everybody that attended.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

All that's left is for Kendall to come through for a new episode of How To Roll.

Now that the cat's out of the bag, we've got some questions. What do you think her favorite strain is? Also, how long has she been smoking? Is this a new thing or has she always been a stoner? Inquiring minds want to know!

