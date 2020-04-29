Things are still pretty uncertain as health experts are predicting a second wave to strike soon of the coronavirus and, as some states are easing their lockdown regulations, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker took the opportunity to skip town and get some much-needed fresh air.

Many of us have been going a little stir crazy during all this. The walls are starting to close in after nearly two months in quarantine. With fatigue starting to kick in, Kendall and Devin took things upon themselves and went for a long drive, leaving their Los Angeles homes and taking a road trip to Arizona.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Devin Booker, who plays professional basketball for the Phoenix Suns, is not currently romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. According to TMZ, the two pals were spotted during a bathroom break near Sedona, Arizona where some fans reported that they looked like a couple. However, they have repeatedly maintained their claims that they are just part of the same circle of friends.

One source explained that they are part of the same group that has been keeping close during quarantine.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group," said the source.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The current lockdown restrictions in Los Angeles advise people to stay in their homes and avoid all unnecessary contact with others. Booker and Jenner clearly broke that guideline but they reportedly made a concentrated effort to stay away from anybody else as they traveled the road in Booker's Maybach.

