It seemed as though Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker had broken up. The couple said they had different "plans for the future," and Jenner reentered the dating pool by posting a nude photo of herself tanning. But recently, it's been looking like they're not as over as people thought. The two were seen together after Booker liked Jenner's racy photo, and now they're doing chores side-by-side.

On Friday, the ex-couple—if we can call them that—were spotted entering McNamara's liquor store in Bridgehampton at about 5 PM. According to onlookers, the two seemed to be enjoying the other's company.

"There wasn't any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood," said one insider to Us Weekly. Jenner used the opportunity to promote her brand, "buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which people in the liquor store joked about," continued the onlooker. The two also purchased a case of Whispering Angel Wine, perhaps preparing for an Independence Day celebration.

Following the brief public appearance, Jenner went on Instagram to show off her new purchase. "Y'all stocked up for the weekend? @drink818," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, she held a nip of the 818 liquor. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, showed her love by reposting the picture and writing, "Literally the cutest human in the world. And the cutest bottle."

In June, Jenner and Booker announced the end of their two-year relationship. A source close to them said they were "taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what's meant to be." Perhaps the time they needed was less than two weeks.

