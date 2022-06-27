Sources have been alleging that 26-year-old Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker broke up recently after spending two years together and realizing that they wanted different things in life.

Since then, the model has seen photographed by the paparazzi living her life as usual – attending workout classes around Hollywood, dining at the finest restaurants, and most recently, spending time with her rumoured ex. As TMZ reports, Booker and Jenner were spotted together on Sunday – the same day that she dropped off a cheeky nude picture to her Instagram feed.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Cameras caught the famous pair at Soho House in Malibu on Sunday, and reports note that they were "seemingly good spirits" while "[passing] each other some flirty looks."

In the aforementioned IG upload, the reality star teased her hundreds of millions of followers with a completely nude shot that finds her laying face down while tanning, exposing her bare bottom to the sunshine.

She also gave a glimpse at her other hobbies, including riding horses, eating delicious sushi, and taking in views during sunset cruises.





Seeing as neither Jenner nor Booker ever confirmed the gossip about their breakup themselves, it's entirely possible that the whole thing was a big misunderstanding (or perhaps the Phoenix Suns player was caught in a thirst trap – time will tell).

Prior to their alleged split, the duo flew overseas to Italy, where they watched Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana-themed affair, and late last year they packed on the PDA after Booker has a big win on the court – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]