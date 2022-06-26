Kendall Jenner is officially a single woman again, after spending the last two years of her life in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. The duo recently flew to Italy together, where they attended big sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker, though it was just a few weeks later that they decided their romance likely wouldn't end in the same fate.

In the days since their split became public knowledge, paparazzi cameras have caught the model out and about, headed to workout classes and carrying on with business as usual, and earlier today (June 26) she even delivered some cheeky content straight to her Instagram feed.

NINO/Getty Images

Though she didn't directly comment on her newly single status, the reality star did bare her entire body for her 245M followers, kicking off her carousel with a picture of her sunbathing on her stomach, wearing nothing but a green cap on her head.

Photo two was a snapshot into Jenner's second life as an equestrian star, showing her successfully riding a horse over a jump, followed by a quick video clip from an undeniably vibey sunset cruise.

After that, we saw a cozy-looking home interior, boasting plenty of wicker baskets and greenery, and finally, a platter of sushi to curb our appetite.

At the time of Booker and his girlfriend's breakup, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two "feel like they are on different paths" after speaking about their plans for the future and realizing they're "not on the same page."





"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," E! News added.

Check out the model's provocative post above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.