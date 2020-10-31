Kembe X & Denzel Curry's "Scared" Is Perfect For Halloween

Kembe X has been known for his hard-hitting tracks and fans are beginning to catch on to just how energetic he can be on a track. Having said that, it only makes sense that he would want to collaborate with an artist like Denzel Curry, who has made a name off of his energy and ability to give off metal singer vibes over hip-hop production.

In fact, the two recently came through with a new song called "Scared" and it's definitely a banger. With this song, we get some menacing production all while Kembe X and Denzel Curry provide shouted flows with some violent imagery. If you need a track to get you in that Halloween mindset, this could definitely do the trick.

Quotable Lyrics:

Running man, running man, running man

City on fire man, hard to get higher but a higher hand

Lover and a fighter man, eye of the tiger and

Don't call me Rocky, a hopeless romantic

Sippin' the green, I could be captain planet

This epidemic had me in a panic