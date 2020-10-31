mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kembe X & Denzel Curry's "Scared" Is Perfect For Halloween

Alexander Cole
October 31, 2020 10:08
153 Views
30
3
Image via Kembe XImage via Kembe X
Image via Kembe X

Scared
Kembe X Feat. Denzel Curry

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kembe X and Denzel Curry delivered a menacing banger with "Scared."


Kembe X has been known for his hard-hitting tracks and fans are beginning to catch on to just how energetic he can be on a track. Having said that, it only makes sense that he would want to collaborate with an artist like Denzel Curry, who has made a name off of his energy and ability to give off metal singer vibes over hip-hop production. 

In fact, the two recently came through with a new song called "Scared" and it's definitely a banger. With this song, we get some menacing production all while Kembe X and Denzel Curry provide shouted flows with some violent imagery. If you need a track to get you in that Halloween mindset, this could definitely do the trick.

Quotable Lyrics:

Running man, running man, running man
City on fire man, hard to get higher but a higher hand
Lover and a fighter man, eye of the tiger and
Don't call me Rocky, a hopeless romantic
Sippin' the green, I could be captain planet
This epidemic had me in a panic

Kembe X
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  3
  153
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kembe X Denzel Curry new song new music scared
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kembe X & Denzel Curry's "Scared" Is Perfect For Halloween
30
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject