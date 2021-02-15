Celtics point guard Kemba Walker appeared upset with the team's recent woes following their 104-91 loss to the Washington Wizards, Sunday. He told reporters after the game that he "could care less what people think." The Celtics are now 13-13 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a far cry from their 48-24 record, last season.



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

"I could care less what people think," Walker said candidly. "That is not what this is about. This is about us getting better. Every year is different, we have new guys, young guys, and that's on us, myself, and the guys that's been around. We got to change some things. We will."

He continued: "Them players only meetings don't work, to be honest. I'm gonna figure it out and get my guys together...We just gotta play harder. When you play hard, great things happen."

In the Celtics' last five games, they've ranked 26th in offensive rating. When asked about their struggles with ball movement, star Jaylen Brown simply answered, "No comment."

Marcus Smart has been absent with a calf injury since late January and there appears no timetable on his return. He will be a welcome addition back to a lineup that desperately needs a glue guy.

