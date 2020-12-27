Boston legend K.C. Jones, who played with and coached the Celtics, died this week at 88-years-old.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Jones, alongside Bill Russell, is one of only two African-American coaches to win multiple NBA championships. As a player, Jones maintained an 8–0 record in NBA Finals series', giving him the third-most rings of all-time.

"K.C. was the nicest man I ever met, he always went out of his way to make people feel good, it was such an honor to play for him," fellow Celtics legend Larry Bird said in a statement. "His accomplishments are too many to list, but, to me, his greatest accomplishment was being such an outstanding person to all who had the privilege of knowing him, I will miss him dearly."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement expressing his condolences:

From winning two NCAA titles to earning an Olympic gold medal to helping the Celtics win eight consecutive NBA Finals during his Hall of Fame career, K.C.'s extraordinary accomplishments and impact will long be remembered. Our thoughts are with K.C.'s loved ones and the entire Celtics organization.

The Celtics held a moment of silence prior to Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

