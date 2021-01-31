Marcus Smart has continuously been one of the best players on the Boston Celtics over the past year as his defensive play always seems to speak for itself. He has become a fan-favorite in the city and the Celtics need him on the roster in order to be able to go far in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Smart injured his calf last night in a loss against the Lakers, and many were worried that it was going to be a devastating injury as he was seen clutching his Achilles.

This morning, Smart received an MRI, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was a positive diagnosis. Smart only has a Grade 1 calf strain, which means he will only have to miss a little bit of time, which is much better than an Achilles which would take him out for a year.

The Celtics have been off to a strong start this season and many believe they will be a contender for the NBA Finals, once the playoffs start. In order for these stars to align, the team is going to need to be completely healthy. With Smart gone for just a couple of weeks at the most, the Celtics are still in very good shape moving forward.

